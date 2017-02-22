#1 Contender Battle Royal Ends In Draw, Match Set For Next Week’s SmackDown

As noted, a battle royal was held to determine the challenger to Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania during this week’s edition of SmackDown LIVE.

Unfortunately, the match ended in controversy.

The match came down to Luke Harper and AJ Styles, both of whom were eliminated simaltaneously, leaving confusion as to who the challenger to Wyatt at WrestleMania will be.

Fortunately, SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan was on hand to sort out the mess. In the end, it was determined that AJ Styles and Luke Harper will square off on next Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown LIVE, with the winner facing Wyatt for the title at this year’s “Show of Shows” in Orlando, Florida.