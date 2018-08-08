2018 Mae Young Classic Updates: Announce Team, Premiere Date & More

WWE has announced that the 2018 Mae Young Classic will premiere on Wednesday, September 5 at 9pm EST after WWE NXT goes off the air.

The 32-woman tournament will continue each Wednesday night until two competitors remain. The finals will then take place on Sunday, October 28 at the first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view. The tournament will tape tonight and tomorrow night at Full Sail University and we will have live spoilers as they happen.

WWE has also confirmed the MYC announce team for this year – Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. It was also announced that the MYC Bracketology special will air on Wednesday, August 29, hosted by Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo.

As noted, the final MYC spot will be decided on tonight’s NXT show as Vanessa Borne takes on Taynara Conti.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the air dates and the commentary team, plus a look at the list of competitors:

Calling the action of this year’s Mae Young Classic will be Michael Cole, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Renee Young, marking the first time in WWE history that two women are in the announce booth. Phoenix, a three-time WWE Women’s Champion and former Divas Champion, most recently lent her insight at the announce desk as part of this year’s Mixed Match Challenge.

Joining them as part of the Mae Young Classic broadcast team will be Cathy Kelley and Shadia Bseiso, who will conduct backstage interviews with competitors throughout the tournament. Hailing from Jordan, Bseiso is the first woman from the Middle East to be recruited into WWE’s developmental system, training at the WWE Performance Center. Kayla Braxton will serve as the tournament’s ring announcer.

The WWE Universe won’t have to wait until Sept. 5, however, to get an in-depth look at the Mae Young Classic field of competitors. Before the tournament action kicks off, WWE Network will present Mae Young Classic 2018 Bracketology on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 9/8 C, hosted by Phoenix and the voice of NXT, Mauro Ranallo.

So far, 31 of the 32 tournament competitors have been announced. The final slot will be up for grabs on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT, when two athletes from the inaugural tournament, Vanessa Borne and Taynara Conti, face off in a Qualifying Match.

* Kaitlyn (U.S.)

* Io Shirai (Japan)

* Tegan Nox (Wales)

* Kacy Catanzaro (U.S.)

* Toni Storm (Australia)

* Jinny (England)

* Ashley Rayne (U.S.)

* Kavita Devi (India)

* Meiko Satomura (Japan)

* Rhea Ripley (Australia)

* Deonna Purrazzo (U.S.)

* Reina González (U.S.)

* Lacey Lane (U.S.)

* Jessica Elaban (U.S.)

* Nicole Matthews (Canada)

* MJ Jenkins (U.S.)

* Karen Q (U.S.)

* Zatara (Chile)

* Mia Yim (U.S.)

* Mercedes Martinez (U.S.)

* Allysin Kay (U.S.)

* Hiroyo Matsumoto (Japan)

* Xia Li (China)

* Zeuxis (Mexico)

* Isla Dawn (Scotland)

* Aerial Monroe (U.S.)

* Rachel Evers (U.S.)

* Priscilla Kelly (U.S.)

* Killer Kelly (Portugal)

* Vanessa Kraven (Canada)

* Xia Brookside (England)