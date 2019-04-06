Remember to join us tonight for live WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony coverage, beginning at 6pm ET with the Red Carpet pre-show.

Below is the line-up for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, “Road Dogg” BG James, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman)

* Torrie Wilson

* Harlem Heat (Booker T, Stevie Ray)

* The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart)

* The Honky Tonk Man, inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart

* Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

* Veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award from WWE Ambassador Dana

* 2019 Legacy Wing inductees