Remember to join us tonight for live WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony coverage, beginning at 6pm ET with the Red Carpet pre-show.
Below is the line-up for the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
* DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, “Road Dogg” BG James, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman)
* Torrie Wilson
* Harlem Heat (Booker T, Stevie Ray)
* The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart)
* The Honky Tonk Man, inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart
* Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan
* Veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award from WWE Ambassador Dana
* 2019 Legacy Wing inductees