205 Live Preview (2/21): Three Matches Announced For Tonight’s Show
Three HUGE matches headline @WWE205Live TOMORROW NIGHT immediately following #SDLive only on @WWENetwork! #205Live pic.twitter.com/ei2PxUiizt
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
It’s Tuesday, so that means two things — the return of SmackDown LIVE and the return of 205 Live.
Officially announced for tonight’s episode of 205 Live, which takes place from Ontario, California, are the following three matches:
•Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa
•Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar
•Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher
Check back later for any news and notes from tonight’s episode of 205 Live.
