205 Live Preview (2/21): Three Matches Announced For Tonight’s Show

Posted by Matt Boone February 21, 2017 0 Comment

It’s Tuesday, so that means two things — the return of SmackDown LIVE and the return of .

Officially announced for tonight’s episode of 205 Live, which takes place from Ontario, California, are the following three matches:

•Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa
•Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar
•Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher

Check back later for any news and notes from tonight’s episode of 205 Live.

Write Your Comment