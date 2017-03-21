205 Live Preview: Austin Aries To Address Neville Tonight
In addition to the latest efforts from WWE’s blue brand, 205 Live returns this evening on the WWE Network.
The official WWE website notes Austin Aries will address reigning WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville on the show.
From the WWE.com preview for tonight’s 205 Live:
Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Austin Aries will deliver a message to his WrestleMania opponent, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neviille. Plus, will Akira Tozawa make it to WWE 205 Live with The Brian Kendrick in possession of his passport?
