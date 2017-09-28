3 Ways WWE Can Fix The Cruiserweight Division & 205 Live

3 Tape 205 Live At Full Sail

Whenever I watch 205 Live, I have a difficult time getting over the crowd they are performing in front of. It is aired after SmackDown, in front of an audience that just sat through an a two hour show that features prominent Superstars like AJ Styles, Randy Orton and the rest of the SmackDown roster. You can’t go from a SmackDown main event with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to a throwaway 205 Live match with Tony Nese and Mustafa Ali. It is just never going to work. The best way to fix this is to tape 205 Live at Full Sail University.

The crowd will give the matches a chance. WWE would obviously have to rename 205 Live because the show wouldn’t be live anymore. I don’t think that would be that big of a deal, given the fact that nobody is watching it anyway right now. The NXT crowd is often more lively than the WWE Universe that attends RAW or SmackDown.