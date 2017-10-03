3 Winners & Losers From WWE RAW (10/2)

6 Nia Jax (Loser)

Nia Jax went from looking like she was going to be the next RAW Women’s Champion, back to coming up short during her matches. Nia faced Mickie James on RAW tonight and lost via DQ. Jax was planted with a Tornado DDT off the turnbuckle and was about to be pinned by James. Alexa Bliss interfered and attacked Mickie causing Nia to be disqualified. It looks like Nia Jax is back to being Alexa’s bodyguard for now.