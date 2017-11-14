3 Winners & Losers From WWE RAW (11/13)

6 Bayley (Winner)

Alicia Fox announced that Sasha Banks would be joining the women’s team at Survivor Series last week on RAW as Bayley looked confused as to why she wasn’t on the team as well. Tonight on RAW, Bayley competed against Mickie James and Dana Brooke to determine the final member of the RAW women’s team.

Dana Brooke made a crucial mistake when she attacked Asuka who was standing by the ring along with the rest of the RAW women’s team. Asuka chased after Dana Brooke and kicked her in the face. Bayley then quickly hit the Bayley to Belly on Mickie James and became the final member of the RAW women’s team. It has been a struggle for Bayley on the main roster so far, but she certainly picked up a big victory tonight.