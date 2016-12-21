4-Corners Title Match Added To Next Week’s “Wild Card Finals” SmackDown

Announced for next week’s loaded episode of SmackDown LIVE from Chicago, Illinois, which features the return of John Cena in the “Wild Card Finals” themed show, is a four-corners match for the SmackDown LIVE Tag-Team Titles.

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will be defending the tag-titles of the blue brand in a four corners match against The Usos, American Alpha and former tag-team champions Heath Slater and Rhyno.

Also set for next week’s edition of SmackDown LIVE is a Women’s Title match with Alexa Bliss defending against former champion Becky Lynch, as well as AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against either Baron Corbin or Dolph Ziggler.

Join us here next Tuesday night for live results coverage of SmackDown LIVE from Chicago, Illinois.