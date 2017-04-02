4K Video Of The New NXT Title Belts, More Photos, Triple H Comments On Champions
As noted, General Manager William Regal presented new belts to NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Orlando” on Saturday night.
Below are videos of each new title and photos with comments from Triple H. Takeover saw Asuka retain over Ember Moon, The Authors of Pain retain over DIY and The Revival in a Triple Threat Elimination Match, and Roode retain over Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.
The #AOP just wrote their name in the history books…for more reasons than one. Congratulations @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Z8dtUUMpX0
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
The Empress of Tomorrow reigned supreme tonight. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #NXTTakeOver #AndStill pic.twitter.com/EUMDzu6E2C
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017
The #NXTChampionship still sits around the waist of @REALBobbyRoode…and @WWENXT is still #Glorious. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/KvbeWc0ssO
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 2, 2017