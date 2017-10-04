5 Best Shane McMahon Matches

5 Shane McMahon vs Steve Blackman (SummerSlam 2000)

Shane McMahon battled Steve Blackman in a Hardcore Championship match. Shane took a beating in this match and relied on help from Test and Albert to try to avoid Blackman. Shane tried to climb up the side of set to escape Blackman, but that wound up being his downfall.

Blackman followed Shane up there and hit him with a kendo stick a couple of times. Shane then fell from the side of the set in one of the most memorable moments of the Attitude Era.