5 Best Shane McMahon Matches

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon is set to battle Kevin Owens this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017. Shane announced on this week’s episode of SmackDown that the match will also be Falls Count Anywhere. Shane has put on a bunch of excellent matches in his career and hopefully his match with Owens at Hell in a Cell is another classic. Here are the top 5 matches in Shane McMahon’s career:
5Shane McMahon vs Steve Blackman (SummerSlam 2000)
Shane McMahon battled Steve Blackman in a Hardcore Championship match. Shane took a beating in this match and relied on help from Test and Albert to try to avoid Blackman. Shane tried to climb up the side of set to escape Blackman, but that wound up being his downfall.
Blackman followed Shane up there and hit him with a kendo stick a couple of times. Shane then fell from the side of the set in one of the most memorable moments of the Attitude Era.