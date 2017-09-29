5 More Interesting WrestleMania Opponents For Brock Lesnar Than Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman at WWE No Mercy to retain his Universal Championship. Many were disappointed in the match, as it only went around 5 minutes and left a lot to be desired. It seems pretty obvious right now that Roman Reigns will wind up facing Brock Lesnar again at WrestleMania 34. If you are a die-hard Reigns fan, that sounds awesome. If you are not the biggest Roman Reigns fan in the world, you are probably getting tired of Roman Reigns in the main event. Here are 5 RAW Superstars that would make a more interesting opponent for Lesnar at WrestleMania 34:

5 Braun Strowman Their match at No Mercy was basic and uneventful. I thought the build to the match was awesome and was expecting a WrestleMania caliber match. Vince McMahon may have somehow convinced himself that the No Mercy main event was WrestleMania-quality, but I think most would disagree. Having said that, I know Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar can have a much better match than the one we saw at No Mercy. I'd rather see them get another crack it, rather than Lesnar losing to Reigns at WrestleMania 34.