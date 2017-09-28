5 NXT Acts That Can Make An Impact On The Main Roster

5 The Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain could show up on RAW or SmackDown next week and immediately challenge for the titles. The best landing spot for them right now would be SmackDown. The Hype Bros seem to be on the verge of breaking up as a team and Breezango haven’t wrestled in ages. They have been far too busy making episodes of the Fashion Files to compete in the ring.

If the Authors of Pain showed up on SmackDown soon, they could have an excellent feud with the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions the New Day. They couldn’t also steal the show with The Usos. SmackDown’s tag division is severely lacking and the Authors of Pain would solve that problem immediately.