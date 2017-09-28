5 NXT Acts That Can Make An Impact On The Main Roster

NXT is full of talent and Superstars that are ready to join the main roster. However, once they get to the main roster, they are not guaranteed success. Superstars like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor have thrived on the main roster. While Superstars like Apollo Crews and Tye Dillinger haven’t done anything notable since making their debut. Here are 5 acts in NXT that would make an immediate impact if they joined the main roster:
5The Authors of Pain
The Authors of Pain could show up on RAW or SmackDown next week and immediately challenge for the titles. The best landing spot for them right now would be SmackDown. The Hype Bros seem to be on the verge of breaking up as a team and Breezango haven’t wrestled in ages. They have been far too busy making episodes of the Fashion Files to compete in the ring.
If the Authors of Pain showed up on SmackDown soon, they could have an excellent feud with the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions the New Day. They couldn’t also steal the show with The Usos. SmackDown’s tag division is severely lacking and the Authors of Pain would solve that problem immediately.