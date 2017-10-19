5 Worst WWE TLC Matches Ever

5 CM Punk vs Ryback (WWE RAW, January 2013)

It was the first episode of the new year and it opened up with one of the worst TLC matches of all-time. The match itself was solid, it just completely failed to live up the TLC name. It just felt like another match. It didn’t feel special and that is mostly because it took place on RAW instead of a PPV.

If Ryback and CM Punk had put on a spectacular match, it would have been able to overcome the fact that it went down on an episode of RAW. Unfortunately, the match was mediocre at best and featured The Shield interfering and costing Ryback the match. CM Punk then climbed up the ladder and won as Ryback was unable to get back in the ring due to the attack from Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins.