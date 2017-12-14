WWE Signs German MMA Fighter, More WWE TTTT Videos, Kane’s Theme Song Remix

– As seen below, WWE Music has released Kane’s new “Veil of Fire (Rise Up Remix)” theme song:

– German MMA fighter and Crossfit competitor Nicolai Salchow has signed with WWE and will report to the WWE Performance Center in January. Casey of Squared Circle Sirens tweeted this screenshot of Salchow revealing that he and his wife were moving to Orlando for the job with WWE. The 33 year old had a WWE tryout in June of this year and was listed on the WWE website.

Salchow, who stands 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, had a 6-1 MMA record as a middleweight with the one loss coming via decision, to Rex Harris at the World Series of Fighting’s WSOF 32 event in the summer of 2016. That was Salchow’s last fight of 2016 and may have been his final fight before getting into pro wrestling.

– Below are more videos for WWE’s 15th annual Tribute to The Troops, which airs as a two-hour special on the USA Network tonight as a part of WWE Week:

The cast of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” honor U.S. servicemembers



Stephen Colbert thanks U.S. servicemembers



“Psych: The Movie” star Dulé Hill honors the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces



Staff Sergeant Isaac Rios reveals his inspiring story of courage and perseverance



Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty from USA’s “Suits” join WWE in paying tribute to the U.S. military



The cast of “Father Figures” salute U.S. servicemembers



Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood pays tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces



The cast of “Pitch Perfect 3” honor the U.S. military



The cast of SyFy’s “The Magicians” pay tribute to the U.S. military



NBC News joins WWE in honoring the U.S. Armed Forces

