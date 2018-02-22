Full Details On The Return Of The WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal has announced the return of The #DustyClassic… and a huge opportunity awaits the winning team! pic.twitter.com/sDpktiwXMv — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2018

As seen above, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will return this year. The matches begin on the March 7th NXT episode and the winners will face NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish at “Takeover: New Orleans” during WrestleMania 34 weekend.

Below is the official announcement:

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic returns

With NXT’s Tag Team division as crowded as it’s ever been, the competition to be a part of this epic tournament is sure to heat up. Who will join teams such as The Authors of Pain, Heavy Machinery, Street Profits and TM61 in this epic tag team tournament?