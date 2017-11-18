A.J. Styles Hints At Retiring From WWE In A Couple Of Years

WWE Champion A.J. Styles recently appeared as a guest on 97.9 The Box in Houston, Texas, ahead of his “Champion versus Champion” showdown with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at tomorrow night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

On it being harder to maintain his ability as he ages: “The older you get, the less energy you have to maintain it! It is what it is, but if you still have that drive and you can still do it, why not? Get in the gym and get it done, and look good in the meantime.”

On if his family gets angry with him being gone so much and a hint at retirement: “Work hard now, you enjoy it later. In a couple of years, I’ll be able to catch every football game, every baseball game, every basketball game, cheerleading, gymnastics, whatever they’re in.”

On the radio hosts not wanting him to retire: “Man, I’m 40 years old!”

