Absolution On Giving Sasha Banks A Chance, RAW Social Media Stats, The Miz & Maryse Video

– Below is a Total Divas preview for this Wednesday with The Miz getting upset with Maryse after she secretly put their house up for sale. Maryse says she’s a realtor in California and didn’t realize that the media would pick up on the listing. She also says she doesn’t feel safe in the home.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 603,000 total interactions this week – 397,000 on Facebook and 206,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week’s show, which drew a total of 874,000 interactions – 269,000 Twitter interactions and 605,000 Facebook interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

– Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville tweeted the following after they joined Paige in taking out Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Bayley on last night’s RAW. As noted, the group is now using the “Absolution” name. They later cornered Asuka in the ring but backed off before attacking her. Absolution was set to face Banks, Mickie and Bayley in a six-woman match but Bayley and Mickie were attacked backstage. They then faced off with Sasha in the ring and gave her the chance to pledge allegiance to them but she refused and they beat her down.

