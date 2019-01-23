Abyss Finally Going To WWE, Another Impact Star Leaves For WWE, Behind-The-Scenes Changes

Sonjay Dutt and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Abyss are expected to start working with WWE soon after making their exits from Impact, according to PWInsider.

Impact officials announced the departures to the rest of the roster in an e-mail, wishing the two veterans well. The departures were said to be amicable both both Dutt and Abyss. It was said that the company did not want to hold back both men from pursuing better opportunities that they were offered.

Dutt had been working on the Impact creative team with Jimmy Jacobs, Don Callis and Scott D’Amore, taking on a significant role. Abyss had been working behind-the-scenes as a producer. Abyss was the longest-tenured performer in TNA/Impact history, starting with the company back in 2002.

Tommy Dreamer and Konnan have been added to the Impact creative team due to Dutt’s departure.