Abyss Officially Starts Working With WWE

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Chris Parks (Abyss) officially started with WWE as a Producer last week, according to PWInsider. Parks worked tonight’s RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Abyss had been working behind-the-scenes with Impact when he left the company in January. Starting with the company in 2002, Abyss left Impact as the longest-tenured performer in the history of the promotion.

As noted, WWE recently hired several veteran talents to work behind-the-scenes as producers for the company – Parks, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Daivari, Sonjay Dutt and Shane Helms.

There had been talk in late-January that Parks may end up working behind-the-scenes with WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, or possibly the NXT UK brand.