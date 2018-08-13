Actor Intros WWE SummerSlam (Video), Triple H Praises Renee Young (Photo), SmackDown Line-Up

– WWE has released the intro video for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, featuring actor Terry Crews. You can see the video below:

– WWE has announced the following for tomorrow’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown:

* Aiden English vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* The New Day vs. SAnitY in six-man action

* WWE Champion AJ Styles addresses Samoa Joe

* Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella face-off

* SmackDown General Manager Paige has promised an opportunity for Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

– Triple H tweeted the following on Renee Young making history with tonight’s RAW as she serves as guest commentator with Michael Cole and Corey Graves: