Adam Blampied Terminated from Position at Cultaholic

Former WhatCulture Wrestling and WCPW personality Adam Blampied was terminated from his position at his new venture, Cultaholic Ventures LTD, on Friday. This news comes in light of Blampied’s public acknowledgement that he manipulated several women into sending him sexually explicit photos by falsely claiming that he was in an open relationship with his girlfriend. Blampied announced via his Twitter account that he was taking time away from YouTube in order to seek professional help for his problems. Below are statements from Cultaholic and Adam Blampied on the matter.

