Adam Cole & Aleister Black Defending Tonight, Becky Lynch Mocked (Video), Carmella & Charlotte

– As noted, last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Asuka and Becky Lynch take a loss to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Below is post-show video of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose mocking Becky and running her down after she talks to a trainer about her arm. Becky listens as they talk trash and threatens to slap them around.
– The following matches were taped for tonight’s WWE NXT episode:
* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defends against Oney Lorcan
* Heavy Machinery vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
* Kairi Sane vs. Australian indie wrestler Shazza McKenzie
* TM61 vs. The Street Profits
* NXT Champion Aleister Black defends against Johnny Gargano
– SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and Charlotte Flair had the following Twitter exchange after their Backlash contract signing ended with a fight on last night’s blue brand show:
Hopefully you didn’t break another nail 💅🏻 @CarmellaWWE #SDLIVE https://t.co/Itb7HJQ4U1
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 25, 2018
The mistake you made was thinking the crown belonged to you…I was just letting you wear it. 👸🏼 #WWEBacklash https://t.co/RB6a0CPCpk
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) April 25, 2018