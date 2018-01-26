Adam Cole Hypes Takeover Match, WWE Stars Re-Watch 2017 Rumble, WWE Stock

– Below is new video of Randy Orton, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Breezango and other WWE Superstars re-watching the 2017 Royal Rumble match:
– WWE stock was up 0.64% today, closing at $34.35 per share. Today’s high was $34.44 and the low was $33.76.
– Adam Cole tweeted the following on his Extreme Rules match against Aleister Black at Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” event:
Philadelphia is where my journey started…it’s where I’ve won championships…and it’s where I END Aleister Black. #NXTTakeOver #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA pic.twitter.com/mTm4ytUGEa
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 26, 2018