Adam Cole Makes Promise On Takeover Main Event, Triple H Praises Cole As A Total Package, More

Adam Cole recently spoke with ESPN to promote his 2 of 3 Falls match against Johnny Gargano for the vacant WWE NXT Title at “Takeover: New York” next Friday night in Brooklyn. Cole said he is ready to take the NXT Title.

“If I had to pick one word to describe how I’m feeling, it’s ready,” Cole said. “I made my debut at TakeOver Brooklyn. I joined forces with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, we formed the greatest faction in NXT history — the Undisputed Era — and I held the NXT championship above my head. And pretty much since then, I have not been in the forefront of the NXT championship picture. It’s something I feel like I’ve been ready for since I got here, and finally getting that opportunity on the biggest stage in NXT history, it’s going to be special.”

Regarding his opponent Gargano, Cole talked about how fans have compared them for years. Cole said they have brought out the best in each other since their first match.

“For many years, people who’ve been following both myself and Johnny Gargano, people have compared us quite a bit,” Cole said. “Two guys on very similar rises on the independents. A lot of times, we would work for different companies, but we ended up competing against each other. Pretty much from the very first match I had with Johnny, he was a guy that brought out the best in me, and I brought out the best of him.”

Triple H also spoke to ESPN and praised Cole as a complete package. He said, “As far as Adam Cole goes, man, he’s one of the most talented guys in NXT, or any roster. Complete package, can do all of it. A key player. … He’s had a lot of big moments, he’s stolen a lot of shows and he’s really cemented himself.”

Despite little build, Cole vs. Gargano will likely be one of the best matches to take place during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Cole promised fans won’t be disappointed and Triple H said it will be hard to follow for the weekend.

Cole said, “For us to get the chance on literally the biggest TakeOver that we’ve ever had, I can promise you won’t be disappointed. I know the fans who have followed our careers know they’re in for something special. For people who haven’t, I could promise you it will be. It will probably be the toughest, most exciting [and] the best match of my entire career. I’m ready to show that to the world in New York.”

Triple H added, “I expect it to be hard to follow for the weekend. I don’t mean that as a knock on anybody, it’s just the level of talent there and the emotional storytelling component. It’s probably two of the guys, if you said to me, ‘Name two of the most consistent performers at all levels on any on the rosters that, no matter what, they’re going to knock it out of the park,’ it would be tough for me to come up with bigger names than Gargano and Adam Cole. I know this is going to be epic. I’m thrilled for both of them, I’m proud of both of them and this is the first of many moments like that for them across WrestleMania weekends, for sure.”