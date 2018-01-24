Adam Cole On Going For The WWE NXT Title, WWE MMC Teams Cut Promos, Randy Orton

– Below is a promo for next Tuesday’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge match-up with Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss trading promos with Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch.

– WWE has a poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstar has the most momentum going into Sunday’s Royal Rumble match – The New Day, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Rusev or Shinsuke Nakamura. As of this writing, 51% voted for Orton while 32% voted for Nakamura, 10% for Rusev, 4% for Corbin and 3% for The New Day.

– Adam Cole of The Undisputed Era remains focused on winning the WWE NXT Title this year. He recently tweeted the following on the title and received a response from Zelina Vega, who currently manages NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas. Almas is set to defend against Johnny Gargano at “Takeover: Philadelphia” on Saturday while Cole will face Aleister Black in an Extreme Rules match.