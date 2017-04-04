Adam Cole Sings Praises Of AJ Styles, Calls Him One Of The Best Wrestlers Ever

During a recent appearance on “Steve Austin Show” podcast at PodcastOne.com, former Ring Of Honor (ROH) World Champion Adam Cole gave high praise to AJ Styles.

Cole, a former three-time ROH World Champion, told “The Rattlesnake” that “The Phenomanal One” could very well be the absolute best wrestler he’s ever seen, or worked with personally.

“I’ve known that AJ Styles is one of the best, if not the best wrestlers I’ve ever been in the ring with based on personal experience and matches with him,” said Cole. “But again, the way that AJ has been able to constantly reinvent himself as well, like when he departed from TNA everyone was kind of unsure of what he was going to do.”

Cole continued, “He blew it out of the water! I mean, he went to New Japan. I think he deserves a lot of credit for a lot of people in the States getting into New Japan because a lot of people were like, ‘Oh, AJ Styles is in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AJ keeps having these five-star matches with [Shinsuke] Nakamura and [Kazuchika] Okada and [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, just tearing the house down every night.'”

Adam Cole wasn’t done singing the praises of the former WWE Champion, as he delved briefly into his star power while making a stop in ROH before ultimately heading to WWE, where he works today as one of the top stars on the SmackDown Live brand.

“Coming to Ring Of Honor, AJ doesn’t get a lot of credit either,” said Cole. “It’s a known fact that when AJ was released or let go or left TNA, when he got booked for Ring Of Honor, he sold upwards of 800 tickets because he was booked for the show. So AJ’s a star. He was a star then. He’s an even bigger star now. And it’s cool to see him just killing it.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Steve Austin Show” podcast featuring the Adam Cole interview at PodcastOne.com.