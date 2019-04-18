Lana is making mainstream media headlines today after she had her Snapchat account hacked earlier this week.

The hacker allegedly posted an x-rated clip to Lana’s Snapchat account, that was not of Lana or Rusev, and it was quickly deleted after being posted. Her Snapchat account is still active as of this writing.

This is not the first time Lana was hacked on social media as her Instagram account was targeted in October.

Lana “liked” a tweet by a fan who said it was not her in the clip, and she posted the following GIF as an apparent reaction to the hack.