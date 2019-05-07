All Elite Wrestling has announced a new name for the Over The Budget Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing. The match will now be called the Casino Battle Royale.
AEW also announced the following rules for the pre-show match:
* 21 wrestler over-the-top Battle Royale
* Starts with 5 men
* Every 3 minutes a new wave of 5 men enter
* Lucky 21 competitors will enter last
* Battle Royale entry numbers picked at a later date
There are currently 11 of 21 spots announced for the match – Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian and Sonny Kiss.
AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated announced card:
AAA World Tag Team Titles Match
Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (c)
Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes
Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega
Pac vs. Adam Page
Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose
Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling
SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima, El Lindaman and T-Hawk
Pre-show: Casino Battle Royale
Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian, Sonny Kiss, TBA
