All Elite Wrestling has announced a new name for the Over The Budget Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing. The match will now be called the Casino Battle Royale.

AEW also announced the following rules for the pre-show match:

* 21 wrestler over-the-top Battle Royale

* Starts with 5 men

* Every 3 minutes a new wave of 5 men enter

* Lucky 21 competitors will enter last

* Battle Royale entry numbers picked at a later date

There are currently 11 of 21 spots announced for the match – Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian and Sonny Kiss.

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated announced card:

AAA World Tag Team Titles Match

Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes

Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega

Pac vs. Adam Page

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima, El Lindaman and T-Hawk

Pre-show: Casino Battle Royale

Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian, Sonny Kiss, TBA