All Elite Wrestling (AEW) have been making some big roster announcements over the past few months. The likes of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and PAC are just some of the top tier caliber talent that they have at their disposal.

It does appear though that AEW might be close to ’rounding’ out their full roster of talent. The Wrestling Observer recently wrote that “the big thing is that AEW was looking at signing a finite number of people and have already hit or come close to that number. That doesn’t mean if an Ambrose is available they won’t sign them.” This was in relation to the IMPACT tag team LAX potentially signing with the company. IMPACT have reportedly offered LAX a long term deal as the team are a staple of their current programming. If the team were to move to AEW then they would likely still be able to work with the Mexican promotion AAA, but not long term on the independent scene. If the team stayed with IMPACT they could still work indies such as PROGRESS.

There’s a chance that a top name such as Jon Moxley may still join the promotion. This could potentially happen at Double or Nothing on May 25th.

