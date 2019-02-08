AEW Double Or Nothing First Match Revealed, Wrestler Also Confirmed

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the first match for their big Double Or Nothing event – PAC (Neville) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page.

The match was made official at today’s AEW Double Or Nothing Ticket Announcement Party in Las Vegas. It was also confirmed that transgender indie wrestler Sonny Kiss will be at Double Or Nothing. There’s no word yet on who he will be wrestling but it was noted that Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes singled him out and signed him to AEW.

Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stay tuned for more updates on the card.