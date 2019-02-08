AEW Double Or Nothing: Matches & More Set For Big Event In Las Vegas

Several matches are now official for All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing event, coming out of tonight’s Ticket Announcement Party in Las Vegas.

Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. Below is what looks to be the card:

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

PAC vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima and two partners to be announced

Aja Kong vs. Yuka Sakazaki (teased, not confirmed)

Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose (teased, not confirmed)

* Appearances by Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, MJF, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Sammy Guevara, Sonny Kiss, The Best Friends (Beretta and Chuck Taylor), and others