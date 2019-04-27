AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet regarding AEW on a host of topics covering the new wrestling brand. Khan spoke about comparisons between AEW and other promotions, CM Punk and much more.

When asked about comparisons to different promotions Khan stated “I don’t want to compare us to any other wrestling company. We’re AEW and we’re doing something very different. What’s great is what we will offer, which will bring people back to 20 years ago, and there will be a major alternative.” Khan elaborated further, saying that “there will be a second company with great production values and great exposure, it’ll be easy to watch and give you shows with the top wrestlers and the best matches on a regular basis. That’s something that hasn’t been readily available to people outside of WWE in a long time, almost 20 years.”

Khan also discussed what the product will present in terms of content. The AEW President stated “I think we are doing some very edgy things and I think what you see on our social media is not necessarily what you will see in our television product which I do expect to be much more advertiser friendly than ECW.” Khan clarified by saying “that doesn’t mean that we won’t push the envelope sometimes, that doesn’t mean that you won’t see really exciting high spots. A lot of what made ECW great was the work and we’re going to have the best caliber in ring stuff in the world.”

Khan also discussed CM Punk, who recently ‘returned’ to wrestling in an unannounced masked appeared for MKE Wrestling. The President said that “he’s a great talent and a great performer. I don’t know if that was Phil in the ring, but he’s great. I’m from Illinois and I grew up around Chicago sports and he’s obviously very popular there.”

You can check out the full interview below: