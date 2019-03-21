AEW TV Deal & Double Or Nothing Streaming Updates

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that All Elite Wrestling’s Double Or Nothing event will air on regular pay-per-view and one of the streaming services, but there’s no word yet on what platform will stream the big event. Dave Meltzer noted that there are many different options. It’s believed that the event will air on FITE.

Regarding an AEW TV deal, there is no truth to any rumors that things have “fallen apart” as Meltzer said the situation is “smooth” but nothing confirmed. There’s no solid word yet on which TV networks AEW is talking with, but several have been rumored.

It was noted that the AEW TV deal situation is “not dead” but no announcement is expected soon. It was also noted that while these TV deals take time to finalize, there is no rush to sign the deal and the longer they go without signing, the more the value goes up as AEW becomes established. However, AEW will obviously have to announce a TV deal eventually as they get ready to really start running shows. It was also noted that no streaming announcement on Double Or Nothing is expected to happen in the next few weeks, but again, they will obviously have to announce something as we get closer to late May, without waiting until the last minute.

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This will be the first event for the new promotion.