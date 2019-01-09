AEW’s Brandi Rhodes Clarifies “Equal Pay” Comments

As noted, All Elite Wrestling’s Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke about the AEW women’s division at Tuesday’s Double Or Nothing rally and said there would be equal pay for the male and female talents.

Brandi added that there will be no sliding scale in AEW as they care about their female wrestlers, adding that Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes agrees with her. She took to Twitter today and clarified those comments on equal pay, noting that not everyone will be paid the exact same salary, regardless of their position.

Rhodes wrote, “Equal pay means equal opportunity regardless of sex. It does not mean that everyone will be paid the exact same salary regardless of their position. It means the gender pay gap does not apply. An entry level woman won’t make less than an entry level man because of her gender.”

You can see her full tweet below: