AJ Styles Becomes #1 Contender, Confusion Still Surrounds WM33 Title Match

After last week’s #1 contender battle royal ended in a draw, with the contest being ruled a draw between AJ Styles and Luke Harper, a one-on-one match between the two took place on Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE.

Styles defeated Harper, earning the right to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, however there is still confusion as to who will actually be competing in the match after an angle was shot later in the show.

Randy Orton, who won the 30-man Royal Rumble match this year, turned on Wyatt and mentioned he was coming for both he and the WWE Title at WrestleMania.