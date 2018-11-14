AJ Styles Breaks Silence On Daniel Bryan & The WWE Title, Styles – MMC Update, Rusev Tries To Do A Split

– As noted, Jeff Hardy replaced AJ Styles on last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge episode, teaming with Charlotte Flair to defeat The Miz and Asuka. WWE’s website indicates that the change is not permanent as SmackDown General Manager Paige would not allow Styles to compete following his WWE Title loss to Daniel Bryan, and the post-match attack. WWE has not confirmed that Styles will return to the MMC competition but we will keep you updated. Above is post-match video of Hardy and Flair talking to Dasha Fuentes about teaming up. Hardy said it felt good to help out AJ in his time of need as they also have a history together.

– On a related note, Styles took to Twitter this afternoon and tweeted the following on losing the WWE Title to Daniel Bryan in the main event of last night’s SmackDown. AJ promises Bryan that he’s coming for payback on the post-match heel turn attack that took place.

The thing about being a real Champion, a reigning, DEFENDING champion is that any day someone can beat you. But holding the title is more than just wins and losses, it’s about who you are as a man.

Daniel showed us that last night.

And the receipt is coming. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/m99WvL1JpJ — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 14, 2018

– WWE tweeted this clip of Rusev trying to do a split at the weekend live event in Brighton, England. That live event saw Rusev and Lana defeat Carmella and R-Truth. The two teams worked tour matches that featured mostly comedy & dancing with less than 1 minute of wrestling.