AJ Styles Hypes Title Match, New WWE Trademark, The Undisputed Era Mocks AOP

– This new video features WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish mock The Authors of Pain and their intimidating message sent on last night’s episode. The Undisputed Era is set to defend against Akam and Rezar at the “Takeover: Philadelphia” event on Saturday.

– WWE has applied to trademark “The Irresistible Force” for wrestling and merchandise use.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his 2-on-1 Handicap match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view: