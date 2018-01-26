AJ Styles Hypes Title Match, New WWE Trademark, The Undisputed Era Mocks AOP

– This new video features WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish mock The Authors of Pain and their intimidating message sent on last night’s episode. The Undisputed Era is set to defend against Akam and Rezar at the “Takeover: Philadelphia” event on Saturday.
– WWE has applied to trademark “The Irresistible Force” for wrestling and merchandise use.
– WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his 2-on-1 Handicap match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view:
Representing @WWE as THE Champion is not something I take lightly. I fight for that position, I earn it every week. So any man or two men or three or four who want to take it away will get the beating they deserve. Get ready for Sunday, it’s going to be #Phenomenal. #RoyalRumble
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 25, 2018