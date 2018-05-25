AJ Styles Hypes WWE Title Match, Special Look At NXT Live Event, SmackDown

– Below is a special look at last Sunday’s WWE NXT live event in Houston, Texas:

– Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. Nielsen has paused Instagram data but SmackDown had a total of 295,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week – 134,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 161,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week’s episode, which had a total of 144,000 interactions – 65,000 interactions on Facebook and 78,000 interactions on Twitter.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles took to Twitter and wrote the following on his Last Man Standing match against Shinsuke Nakamura at the June 17th Money In the Bank pay-per-view: