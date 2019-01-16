AJ Styles Impersonates Steve Austin (VIDEO), Injured WWE Superstars Returning Soon, Jesse Ventura

– WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura will make his first-ever pro wrestling convention appearance at The Big Event on Saturday, March 9 in Queens, NYC. The other headliners appearing with the former Governor of Minnesota are Layla, Al Snow and Randy Couture with others to be announced.

– Fandango was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday, working towards his ring return, according to PWInsider. Fandango underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum back in July and it was believed that he would be back in action around January.

Sami Zayn and Sin Cara have also been at the Performance Center in the last week, also working to get cleared for their ring returns. Sami has been out of action since June and underwent surgery on both shoulders. WWE recently started airing “returning soon” vignettes for his return. Cara has been out of action since August with a knee injury.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live tapings at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain over AJ Styles by disqualification. Bryan reportedly cut a strong heel promo, which poked fun at Alabama for losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this month. AJ came back and laid Bryan out, also stopping to celebrate with a young fan in the crowd. AJ then impersonated WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, switching out the beer cans for water bottles, after hitting a Phenomenal Forearm on Bryan. You can see video from the segment below: