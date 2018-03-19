AJ Styles Injured, The Dudleyz WWE HOF Inductors Revealed, Big E

– Big E and Baron Corbin play the UFC 3 video game in this new UpUpDownDown video:

– WWE Champion AJ Styles is currently dealing with an unknown injury, according to PWInsider. Styles did an injury angle at Friday’s Madison Square Garden live event but missed live events on Saturday and Sunday, where it was announced that he was hurt on Friday. Styles is backstage at RAW in Dallas today to get looked at by WWE doctors.

– Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be inducting The Dudley Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans. As heard below, the offer was made and accepted on Busted Open Radio today during an interview and it sounds like they’re trying to get The Hardy Boyz to join them on stage: