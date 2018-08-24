AJ Styles’ Match Announced For WWE HIAC PPV

Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles has been announced for the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE Hell In a Cell takes place on September 16 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan vs. Maryse and The Miz

The AT&T Center has advertised Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton for HIAC but WWE has not confirmed those matches.