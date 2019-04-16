The biggest news of night 1 of the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup came right before tonight’s main event as AJ Styles came to RAW from SmackDown. Styles teamed with Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin in the main event.
It looks like SAnitY may have split up in the Shakeup as leader Eric Young was sent to RAW from SmackDown. There’s no word yet on the status of Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Young’s RAW roster move was announced in a graphic on tonight’s show, seen below.
Lacey Evans also joined the red brand roster in the Superstar Shakeup. Evans had been a free agent since coming to RAW from the WWE NXT roster. Evans defeated Natalya on tonight’s RAW to become the new #1 contender to RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, for the red brand title. There’s no word yet on when Evans vs. Lynch will take place, but we will keep you updated.
Ricochet, Aleister Black, Lars Sullivan and EC3 are all in the same boat as Evans. According to the WWE website, they are now officially on the red brand roster after floating between shows for the past few months since coming up from the NXT roster.
The updated list of roster changes on night 1 of the 2019 Superstar Shakeup looks like this:
* AJ Styles goes to RAW from SmackDown
* Lacey Evans goes to RAW from WWE NXT
* Ricochet goes to RAW from NXT
* Aleister Black goes to RAW from NXT
* EC3 goes to RAW from NXT
* Lars Sullivan goes to RAW from NXT
* Eric Young goes to RAW from SmackDown
* Naomi goes to RAW from SmackDown
* The Usos go to RAW from SmackDown
* The Miz goes to RAW from SmackDown
* Rey Mysterio goes to RAW from SmackDown
* Andrade and Zelina Vega go to RAW from SmackDown
* Cedric Alexander goes to RAW from 205 Live
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience (The War Raiders, Erik fka Hanson and Ivar fka Rowe) go to RAW from NXT
Below are a few shots of Evans and Styles on tonight’s RAW from the Bell Centre in Montreal:
