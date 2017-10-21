AJ Styles On Being Added To WWE TLC (Video), The Shield On WWE Ride Along, Total Bellas

– Above is a teaser for next week’s Total Bellas season two finale and below is a recap of this week’ show, courtesy of the E! network.

– A new episode of WWE Ride Along will air on the WWE Network after Monday’s RAW goes off the air. The episode will feature The Shield in one car and Sasha Banks & Bayley in another car. Below is the synopsis:

“Straight outta LA – The Hounds of Justice, The Shield and the duo of Sasha Banks and Bayley hit the freeway on the road to Monday Night RAW!”

– As noted, AJ Styles will replace Bray Wyatt at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view in a match against Finn Balor’s Demon character due to an illness Wyatt is suffering from. In the video below, Styles says he’s having a great time representing the blue brand in South America right now and he stands by his word when he says SmackDown is the land of opportunity but he’s seizing every moment of it, which is why he’s going to WWE on Sunday. AJ says most people thought they’d see Styles vs. Balor, maybe at a different time, but it’s happening now. Styles says he’s fought demons his whole life so Balor better get ready for The Phenomenal One.