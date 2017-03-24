AJ Styles On If He’s Too Good For A Match With Shane McMahon At WrestleMania

As noted, former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast to promote next Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

During the interview, Styles was asked if he is too good for a match against SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33.

“Well, first of all, at least you’re getting AJ Styles at WrestleMania, that’s a good thing,” said Styles. “And Shane McMahon has been in the ring with some pretty high profile performers like, Kurt Angle, and that’s a match that is stuck in my head forever, that performance, and the fact that he goes all out when he gets in the ring- or out of the ring, on top of a cage. Ya know? The guy is crazy.”

Styles continued, “So, Shane’s exciting to watch and not everybody’s been in the ring with Shane McMahon, so, that’s an opportunity that not many people had, that I may have the opportunity to get in the ring with him and I’m great with that, ya know? I want to be a part of it and for those who think that ‘Oh, this [match] isn’t going to be that good’ I love challenges, so does Shane McMahon, so bring it on.”

