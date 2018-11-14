AJ Styles Pulled From WWE MMC, Week 9 Winners, Next Week’s Matches, Standings, More

Week 9 of WWE’s Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 saw two teams pick up wins – Braun Strowman and Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair and her new partner Jeff Hardy. Strowman and Moon defeated Bobby Lashley and Mickie James while Flair and Hardy defeated The Miz and Asuka. All four teams went into this week’s episode undefeated.

Hardy was partnered with Flair after AJ Styles was pulled from the competition. There’s no word yet on why AJ was pulled but the change came after he lost the WWE Title to Daniel Bryan in the main event of SmackDown.

Live Facebook Watch viewership for this week’s episode peaked at 54,300 live viewers. This is down from the previous regular-timeslot high of 67,000 live viewers.

Next week’s MMC episode will feature matches with the remaining unbeaten teams – Rusev and Lana vs. R-Truth and Carmella plus Bobby Roode and Natalya vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox. All four teams are going into next week’s episode with no wins but the winners will make it into the MMC Playoffs.

The finals of the round-robin style tournament will take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in San Jose, and the winners will earn the #30 spots in the 2019 Royal Rumble matches this coming January.

The updated MMC Season 2 standings read like this:

RAW:

* Braun Strowman and Ember Moon (4 wins, 0 losses)

* Bobby Lashley and Mickie James (3 wins, 1 loss)

* Bobby Roode and Natalya (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Finn Balor and Bayley (2 wins, 2 losses)

SmackDown:

* Jeff Hardy and Charlotte Flair (4 wins, 0 losses)

* The Miz and Asuka (3 wins, 1 loss)

* Jimmy Uso and Naomi (2 wins, 2 losses)

* R-Truth and Carmella (0 wins, 3 losses)

* Rusev and Lana (0 wins, 3 losses)

Below are photos and videos from this week’s MMC episode: