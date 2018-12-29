AJ Styles On Punching Vince McMahon, Dean Ambrose Defends After Tapings, WWE Signs Pat McAfee

– The dark main event after Friday’s WWE RAW tapings in Detroit saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retain over Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match. After the tapings ended, Shane McMahon came out and talked about Detroit being special, then introduced the cage match. After the match, Rollins brought Ambrose back in the cage and ended the beatdown with a Stomp. Rollins then greeted fans at ringside and took photos to end the tapings.

– Former NFL player and former BarStool Sports personality Pat McAfee announced on his latest “Pat McAfee Show” podcast that he has accepted a multi-year deal from WWE. McAfee started appearing on WWE NXT pre-shows earlier this year and also made a NXT live event appearance.

“WWE has formally offered me a multi-year contract,” McAfee said (H/T to CBS Sports). “Who knows what we’re going to be doing over there, they just want me to come make some content. And we’ll see where it goes. I am very excited for this. This is a dream come true.”

McAfee will soon start creating digital content for WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. He will continue to appear on the NXT pre-show panels as well.

– As noted, this week’s WWE SmackDown ended with a segment that saw AJ Styles drop Vince McMahon, leaving him laying and staring up at the ceiling with a smile on his face. AJ’s shot to Vince came after Vince slapped AJ, telling him to unleash “the animal” inside of him that was waiting to get out. AJ took to Twitter today and tweeted the following reaction to what happened: