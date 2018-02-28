AJ Styles Reacts To Loss (Video), Lilly Singh – Jinder Mahal Video, Ricky Steamboat

– Below is video of Dasha Fuentes speaking to WWE Champion AJ Styles after he lost last night’s non-title SmackDown main event to John Cena. Per the stipulation, the WWE Fastlane main event will now be a Six-Pack Challenge with AJ defending against Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. AJ says the greatest thing about losing is that you learn to hate it, but he is going to win at Fastlane because that’s what winners do.

– WWE Performance Center Coach Norman Smiley turns 53 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat turns 65, former WWE Superstar Aaron Aguilera turns 41 and former ECW Champion Masato Tanaka turns 45. Today would have been the 79th birthday of The Missing Link.

– As noted, Jinder Mahal quickly lost the dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live tapings to Randy Orton. YouTube star Lilly Singh, who was sitting at ringside, gave a special introduction to The Modern Day Maharaja, as seen in the video below: