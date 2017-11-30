AJ Styles Responds To Fan Who Started Rumor, Luke Harper – Damnation Video, WWE NXT

By
Scott Lazara
-

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from Luke Harper’s upcoming guest appearance on USA Network’s “Damnation” series, which airs on Tuesday, December 5th after SmackDown goes off the air.

– WWE Network wrapped their WWE NXT uploads this week to the vault. The Network now has all NXT TV episodes from 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 available for viewing.

– We noted on Wednesday that WWE Champion AJ Styles took the time to tweet a response to a random Twitter rumor that said he would be retiring after WrestleMania 34. AJ shot the rumor down and as seen below, he responded to the same fan today after an apology was issued:

Below is the original exchange from Wednesday: