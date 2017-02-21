AJ Styles Responds To Shinsuke Nakamura’s Comments About WrestleMania 33

As noted, NXT star Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with Chris Charlton, author of “Lions Pride,” for a recent interview and named AJ Styles as the man he would like to face at this year’s WrestleMania.

“If the [WrestleMania] opportunity presented itself, I want to do it,” said Nakamura. “AJ [Styles] doesn’t have an opponent yet, I’d like to fill that spot. I’ve achieved a lot this year, but there’s much more to do. I want to make more strides over the next year and show my true ability.”

Styles responded via Twitter today to the NXT star.

“How’s this,” questioned Styles. “Sorry, but I do have a match at Wrestlemania. N fact, I’ll be headlining Wrestlemania after tonight.”